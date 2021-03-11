BP Bay View rising from the ashes, as inquiry into fire continues

The Bay View BP Connect service station forecourt back in operation at night. Photo / Doug Laing

Finishing touches to a new forecourt canopy at the BP Connect Bay View service station after a spectacular fire eight weeks ago starts next month.

But although it will finally be back to normal at the last stop for fuel on the 130km Napier to Taupo route, police say the investigation into the cause of the fireball that destroyed the forecourt, pumps, two customer cars, and the canopy on January 15 is "ongoing".

The crucial truck stop and BP Connect shop beside the forecourt were not damaged in the fire and were soon back in use, but was five weeks before the petrol and diesel pumps and forecourt base were replaced.

The forecourt was back in use on February 19, and the canopy work is scheduled to start next month, said BPNZ communications specialist Gordon Gillan.

The fire reportedly happened when a young man approached a vehicle on the forecourt asking for "a lift". He was carrying a bucket of fuel, which ignited apparently as he made a move to get into the vehicle.

Flames immediately engulfed the forecourt and canopy and two customer vehicles, but were quickly extinguished by Bay View and Napier fire crews. No one was injured.

Asked this week for further detail on the investigation, and whether police had made any arrests or envisaged anyone being charged, police media staff replied there was no update other than the inquiry was "ongoing".

The service station is one of 109 BP owned-and-operated sites throughout the country. Another 102 are independently owned and operated.