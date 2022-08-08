The judge warned: "This sort of behaviour is a significant public nuisance." Photo / 123RF

A boy racer who urinated on a service station shed before racially abusing the staff member, went on to do burnouts on several rural roads.

Cassius Clem Bramley Porima got a stern telling off by Judge Jonathan Down during his sentencing in the Young Adult List Court in Hamilton today, not only for his "nuisance" boy racer behaviour, but also for abusing the innocent staffer.

"That's an awful attitude and I hope that is something that you have talked to your counsellor about and not something that will be repeated.

"Not only the behaviour but also the mindset.

"Everyone that lives in New Zealand has come here lawfully and has a right to be here and should be respected, just as you should be respected," the judge said.

The saga kicked off after the 21-year-old Hamilton builder was told off by the attendant at Caltex Te Rapa on November 7 last year for not wearing a mask.

He became abusive before walking around to the back of the station and urinating against a storage shed.

He was then confronted by the worker about what he was doing, before Bramley Porima told the staffer "you don't belong here, you have no right to tell me what to do, why don't you go back to your own country".

He drove off, heading north and at the intersection of Onion and Holmes Rds - a notorious spot for street racing - did burnouts for a "number of minutes" before heading to a roundabout at Ruffell Rd and Arthur Point Drive.

There he did a doughnut, or drifted, around the entire circumference of the roundabout.

"This sort of behaviour is a significant public nuisance," Judge Down told him.

"It upsets people deeply, particularly those people who live in those areas and are inconvenienced by that sort of conduct."

Police prosecutor Sergeant Gerard Ransley urged the judge to hand down a conviction and confiscation of Porima's licence as boy racer activity was offending which police were often called out to.

It was also his now second conviction for sustained loss of traction and he asked for a warning to be issued.

Judge Down agreed and said he wouldn't confiscate the car as it belonged to his mother - who was in court to support her son - but hoped she would be more wary when lending it to him in the future.

"I agree with the sergeant that there needs to be some punishment to recognise that and the fact that it's your second offence."

Bramley Porima had completed the Right Track Programme - which targets at-risk drivers over a 42-hour course - and Judge Down hoped "this will be the end of this sort of conduct from you".

On the charge of sustained loss of traction, he was disqualified for six months, however that was effective from the day he entered his guilty plea in June.

On a charge of offensive behaviour, he was convicted and ordered to come up if called upon within six months.