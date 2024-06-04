Police Minister wants greater powers following boy racer incident, recession driving business sales boom and man loses life savings in today's NZ Herald headlines.

A teenage boy had to run for his life from masked attackers after he was threatened with a machete at an Auckland bus station despite round-the-clock patrols.

The terrifying incident happened during King’s Birthday weekend at Albany Bus Station and has appalled transport bosses who have dubbed it “disturbing”.

Police are speaking with two people.

The boy’s mother, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald her son had just seen his friend get on a bus when a group of youths in balaclavas approached him and asked for his shoes.

“As he got up and backed away, one of the youths pulled out a large machete-type knife and asked again for my son’s shoes,” she said.

“My son just got up, backed away and ran all the way to Albany mall to call me.

“Now he feels the bus stations are unsafe and doesn’t even want to wear his shoes out in public.”

A teenage boy was threatened with a machete for his shoes at Albany Bus Station on Auckland's North Shore.

A police spokesperson said two people were taken into custody and inquiries remain ongoing following an incident near a bus station in Albany yesterday.

“At around 1.52pm, Police received a report of a small group of people threatening another person with a weapon.

“Police arrived quickly and took two people into custody nearby. Two youths have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to identify and locate the other people involved and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Police.”

Auckland Transport public transport manager Rachel Cara said safety at transport hubs was the organisation’s “top priority” and staff were working closely with police as they investigated the latest incident.

“These aggressive incidents are really horrible for everyone involved and we need to keep making sure we all work together as a community with Police and other groups to help find ways to mitigate these societal issues.”

She said the Northern Busway - including Albany Station - has 24/7 security patrolling the stations, in addition to transport officers.

“We have put on additional weekend security for Albany Station which will be reviewed after the July school holidays,” she said.

Albany and New Lynn bus stations have been the scene of violent attacks on young people by large groups of teenagers.

Teenagers attacked at bus stations

This incident is another in a series of violent attacks on teenagers at Auckland bus stations during the past few months.

A 13-year-old boy was set upon for no reason while waiting for a bus with friends at New Lynn bus station in April.

The boy’s mother said he and [one of his friends] were hit on the head. He had a split eyebrow and his friend had a bruised jaw.

“I took [my son] to the doctor just to make sure he didn’t have a concussion ... the next day. He did have a headache when he moved his head around.”

In another attack in April, a teenage girl was attacked by a group of six girls at Henderson bus station while someone filmed the assault.

In the video shared on social media, the girls surrounded the victim with two knocking her to the ground.

After she fell to the floor, four teenagers began punching and stomping her.

In a separate incident two teenage girls were attacked by a group of six young people while on a bus in Albany.

The assault happened when the pair arrived at Albany bus station around 5pm.

The attack left one of the victims traumatised and scared to catch the bus again.

“I’m still in shock and I can’t believe that it happened,” she told 1News, adding she was stressed because the bus was her primary mode of transport but she would have to avoid it for a while.

As a result of the bus station youth crime wave Auckland Transport beefed up patrols with wardens.