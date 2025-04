Police intercepting a boy-racer meet of 100 vehicles at Kmart in Petone. Photo / RNZ / NZ Police

Police officers in the Hutt Valley had bottles thrown at them while confronting boy racers and bystanders on Friday night.

The officers had to form lines - on Eastern Hutt Road in Taitā - with shields and helmets to force the crowd of 80 back into their vehicles and through a checkpoint.

Hutt Valley area commander Inspector Wade Jennings said police also intercepted a boy-racer meet in Porirua, and about 100 vehicles at Kmart in Petone.