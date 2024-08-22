The new Bookworm movie has inspired the creation of a new 'panther' gourmet pie.

A famous pie shop has created a ‘Canterbury Panther Pie’ to celebrate the release of the new family adventure comedy movie Bookworm starring Elijah Wood, which was filmed in the area.

The Sheffield Pie shop has been a local legend in New Zealand for more than 40 years.

The popular shop on State Highway 73, between Christchurch and the West Coast is a pit-stop for thousands of travellers, truckies and locals each week serving award-winning gourmet pies and other snacks.

Elijah Wood and Nell Fisher star in Ant Timpson's film Bookworm, shot in Canterbury. Photo / Geoffrey Short

The iconic Sheffield pies were the go-to for the films’ cast and crew, including Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood.