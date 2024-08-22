Advertisement
Bookworm: How Ant Timpson’s new film led to the creation of a gourmet pie

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The new Bookworm movie has inspired the creation of a new 'panther' gourmet pie.

The new Bookworm movie has inspired the creation of a new 'panther' gourmet pie.

A famous pie shop has created a ‘Canterbury Panther Pie’ to celebrate the release of the new family adventure comedy movie Bookworm starring Elijah Wood, which was filmed in the area.

The Sheffield Pie shop has been a local legend in New Zealand for more than 40 years.

The popular shop on State Highway 73, between Christchurch and the West Coast is a pit-stop for thousands of travellers, truckies and locals each week serving award-winning gourmet pies and other snacks.

Elijah Wood and Nell Fisher star in Ant Timpson's film Bookworm, shot in Canterbury. Photo / Geoffrey Short
Elijah Wood and Nell Fisher star in Ant Timpson's film Bookworm, shot in Canterbury. Photo / Geoffrey Short

The iconic Sheffield pies were the go-to for the films’ cast and crew, including Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood.

Bookworm, which has been compared to the likes of The Hunt for the Wilderpeople, is a blend of adventure, drama and comedy.

It tells the story of 11-year-old Mildred, played by Nell Fisher, whose life is turned upside down when her mum lands in hospital and her estranged, American magician father, Strawn Wise comes to look after her.

Hoping to engage the bookish tween, Strawn, played by Wood, takes Mildred camping in the notoriously rugged New Zealand wilderness, and the pair embark on the ultimate test of family bonding — a quest to find the mythological beast known as the Canterbury Panther.

Grab a pie at the Famous Sheffield Pie Shop, 9km before your pit-stop at Springfield. Photo / 123rf
Grab a pie at the Famous Sheffield Pie Shop, 9km before your pit-stop at Springfield. Photo / 123rf

Now, punters can venture into the Canterbury wilderness to find their very own ‘Canterbury Panther’ - a gourmet pie loaded with steak, cheese, gherkin, mustard, tomato relish, and onions.

The Cheeseburger-flavoured pie is available for a limited time. Pie-purchasers can enter to win a $100 Sheffield Pie voucher, a family pass to see BOOKWORM and exclusive merchandise.

“To enter, simply snap a photo of your pie and post it on Instagram or Facebook, tagging @worldfamoussheffieldpies, or fill out the entry form in-store at the Sheffield or Oxford locations,” said a Sheffield pie shop spokesperson.

The competition runs from August 16 to September 6.

Director Ant Timpson and Nell Fisher filming the movie Bookworm. Photo / supplied
Director Ant Timpson and Nell Fisher filming the movie Bookworm. Photo / supplied



Save

