The new Bookworm movie has inspired the creation of a new 'panther' gourmet pie.
A famous pie shop has created a ‘Canterbury Panther Pie’ to celebrate the release of the new family adventure comedy movieBookworm starring Elijah Wood, which was filmed in the area.
The Sheffield Pie shop has been a local legend in New Zealand for more than 40 years.
The popular shop on State Highway 73, between Christchurch and the West Coast is a pit-stop for thousands of travellers, truckies and locals each week serving award-winning gourmet pies and other snacks.
The iconic Sheffield pies were the go-to for the films’cast and crew, including Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood.
It tells the story of 11-year-old Mildred, played by Nell Fisher, whose life is turned upside down when her mum lands in hospital and her estranged, American magician father, Strawn Wise comes to look after her.
Hoping to engage the bookish tween, Strawn, played by Wood, takes Mildred camping in the notoriously rugged New Zealand wilderness, and the pair embark on the ultimate test of family bonding — a quest to find the mythological beast known as the Canterbury Panther.
Now, punters can venture into the Canterbury wilderness to find their very own ‘Canterbury Panther’ - a gourmet pie loaded with steak, cheese, gherkin, mustard, tomato relish, and onions.
The Cheeseburger-flavoured pie is available for a limited time. Pie-purchasers can enter to win a $100 Sheffield Pie voucher, a family pass to see BOOKWORM and exclusive merchandise.
“To enter, simply snap a photo of your pie and post it on Instagram or Facebook, tagging @worldfamoussheffieldpies, or fill out the entry form in-store at the Sheffield or Oxford locations,” said a Sheffield pie shop spokesperson.
The competition runs from August 16 to September 6.