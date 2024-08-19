Adventure comedy film Bookworm starring Elijah Wood has a special screening in Hastings this week, including a Q&A with producer Emma Slade.
Slade, who is from Hawke’s Bay, is known for her work on Uproar and Mister Organ.
Shot on location in the Canterbury region and directed by Ant Timpson, Bookworm features Kiwi breakout star Nell Fisher (Evil Dead Rise, Northspur) alongside Hollywood actor Wood (Yellowjackets, Come to Daddy, The Lord of the Rings trilogy).
The film follows washed-up American illusionist Strawn Wise (Wood) and his long-estranged precocious daughter Mildred (Fisher) who, in the midst of a family crisis, venture into the New Zealand wilderness in search of a mythical black panther.
The film also stars Michael Smiley (Obituary, Bad Sisters, Kill List), Vanessa Stacey (Out of the Blue, The Lord of the Rings) and Morgana O’Reilly (Friends Like Her and set to star in the upcoming season of White Lotus).