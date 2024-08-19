Timpson and Toby Harvard wrote the film with Wood in mind, and he jumped at the chance to shoot it in New Zealand and reunite with the creative team behind Come to Daddy.

“There was a joy in shooting a film almost entirely on location in the Canterbury region too - a unique experience in itself. Bookworm’s story is hilarious, heartwarming, and touching - I hope audiences love it,” Wood said.

Timpson said they “had a blast” making the film.

“This fun adventure about two endearing oddballs bonding in the great New Zealand outdoors offers the perfect escapism on the big screen.”

The production team searched far and wide when casting Mildred’s character, auditioning more than 300 children, but Timpson said when he saw Fisher it was a “no-brainer”.

“She’s just phenomenal. Nell has that rare quality that comes alive on screen, inhabiting a character from top to toe. She’s going to be a major talent. Watch this space.”

Fisher said returning to New Zealand to shoot Bookworm was a special experience.

“It was my first time in Canterbury and it was absolutely breathtaking. Working with Elijah Wood was such a privilege. He’s such a funny guy and an amazing actor - I learned a lot from him. Bookworm is a lovely, fun story - I hope audiences enjoy the journey watching it. We certainly had fun making it.”

Bookworm was produced by Slade, Roxi Bull (Uproar, The Justice of Bunny King), Victoria Dabbs (Uproar, Sunshine on Leith), Mette-Marie Kongsved (I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, Come to Daddy) and Laura Turnstall (Lemonade, Get Duked!).

The screening of Bookworm followed by the Q&A is at Hastings’ Focal Point Cinema at 6pm on Thursday, August 22. The film is rated PG - coarse language. Tickets are available online at Humanitix.