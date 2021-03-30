Booked out baches: Kiwis rush for long weekend Easter escape

Queenstown is desperate for tourists and has a large number of Bookabach availablilty this Easter weekend. Photo / 123rf

Queenstown is desperate for tourists and has a large number of Bookabach availablilty this Easter weekend. Photo / 123rf

Kiwis around the country appear keen to make the most of the long Easter weekend as Bookabach reports most of its stock booked out.

Figures from the accommodation website show that New Plymouth is the most popular spot in the North Island - with no availability left, while all of its 79 homes in Hanmer Springs have been snapped up.

Simone Scoppa of Bookabach says it's looking like a "nearly sold-out situation" across the country with most towns down to their last few available bookings.

However, tourist-stricken Queenstown still has nearly a quarter of its 858 bookings still going, with currently 215 baches available.

Neighbouring Wanaka has 28 out of 396 baches left to book.

Scoppa said it was a good time to get to Queenstown with such a vast selection of homes and price points available.

Those hoping to get to hotspots like the Coromandel or Taupo better get in quick with 20 and just one bach left, respectively.

Napier and Ohope also only have one booking left, while there are spots left in both Lake Tarawera and Waihi Beach.

"This long Easter weekend is shaping up to be a very busy one which is great for the region and I would say a nearly sold-out situation for all of the popular destinations all around the country.

"People are continuing to travel closer to home and usually no more than a four-hour drive to get to their holiday destination with the family."

While it was normally flat-out in the winter, Ohakune has 38 out of its total 275 total bookings available.

"We're lucky that we have some great choice. We're encouraging people to check out destinations they haven't been to before ... think of another location closer to home."

With the uncertainty of Covid, holidaymakers were encouraged to check cancellation policies for their bookings before going ahead.

"Check out cancellation policies of your booking. It gives piece of mind that if you can't go, you can cancel and it becomes a stress-free moment for booking the holiday.

"Domestic travel is back and it's great for the local tourism operators too."

Meanwhile, Scoppa said Kiwis weren't just thinking about this weekend, many had already booked their summer escape.

"People are booking eight to nine months out for the perfect summer holiday.

"So we're encouraging people to get in there and have a look for what's available."