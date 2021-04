St John were notified of the accident at 4.42pm on Portsmouth Rd and are currently still on the scene. Photo / Google

A two-vehicle crash in Bombay, south of Auckland, has caused one person to be in critical condition.

St John was notified of the accident at 4.42pm on Portsmouth Rd and are currently still on the scene.

A Westpac Rescue helicopter was dispatched to assist with the patient shortly after the call.

One person is in moderate condition and is being treated.

An operations manager is also on site to do further assessment.

More to come.