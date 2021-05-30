Bomb scare: Te Puke Primary School cleared to reopen after threat

Police outside Te Puke Primary School this morning. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Te Puke Primary School has been cleared to reopen after being evacuated this morning due to a bomb threat.

In a notice posted to the school's Facebook page this afternoon, principal Andrea Dance said the police and Ministry of Education had cleared the school to open Tuesday.

"We'd like to thank you all for your support and trust during this time."

A police spokesman earlier said police received advice of a bomb scare at Te Puke Primary School on Cameron Rd at 9.30am today.

The students and staff from the school were evacuated to Te Puke High School across the road while police investigated, he said.

Neighbours in the street were also advised of the incident.

We're pleased to advise you all that the Police and Ministry of Education have given us clearance to open our doors... Posted by Te Puke Primary on Sunday, May 30, 2021

A search of the school was undertaken, however, nothing of interest was found.

"Police take these matters seriously and continue to make enquiries to determine the origin of the threat," police said in a statement.

Earlier today, Dance said they were told a bomb was on the school grounds and police were doing a sweep but had not found anything.

She said teachers had done "a marvellous job" in evacuating the pupils quickly and they were being guided by police.

There were three police staff at the scene this morning. Cameron Rd was open to traffic but Kowhai Ave was blocked by a police car.

Te Puke Primary School posted the following on their Facebook page: "Dear community we have had to evacuate our school and are safely across the road at the high school.

"The police are guiding us on our next steps, all children are safe. If you wish to pick up your child you may do so but this will be from the high school.

"Please go to their office. No need to panic and we will keep you updated as we know more," the post said.

"The situation could take a while to resolve, please collect your child from the high school when convenient to you. Please approach the high school via Beatty Ave. Your children are safe."

The auntie of one of the school's pupils, who did not want to be named, said she had not known what was happening and that had made it pretty scary.

''We were asked to come and get her [niece] and there had been an incident, but I'm not sure what kind of incident.''

A father who was collecting three of his children who are Te Puke Primary School students said one of the children's teachers had called him as he was driving home from work.

He said it was difficult to hear the reason why he was being asked to collect them, but he was surprised they had finished school so early. He said he thought it was a bit strange, and was worried, but once he had collected his children he was happy they were safe.

Jacqui Deacon, who lives two doors from the school, said the police had visited her in the morning ''to let me know what was happening''.

She was told about the telephoned bomb threat.

''It didn't seem like too much of a thing and they said I could leave and go out.''

She said she didn't get too worried about things.

While her children aren't pupils at the school she has a friend whose children are, so she called her friend to tell her what was happening.

''It all seemed a bit random, but you've got to be on the safe side.''

Tebuke Teawaki lives across the road from the school. He was at home and his partner, who was in Tauranga, told him there was an incident and he saw posts on Facebook about it.

''To be honest I doubted it [was a bomb] but you have to take it seriously because it's a school,'' he said.

He said he wasn't scared because he doubted that the threat was real.

Te Puke High School said via social media they had not been evacuated and school was running as usual.

Te Puke High School was put into lockdown in July 2018 after "a report that information of concern had been received".

It is understood the incident was a bomb threat.

More to come.

Additional reporting - Stuart Whitaker