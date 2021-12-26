Body retrieved from Waikanae Beach becomes fifth fatality in Wellington region this week

Waikanae Beach. Photo / Google

A person has died after a water-related incident near Wellington – becoming the fifth fatality in the region in a week.

A police spokesperson confirmed on Sunday a person had died at Waikanae Beach, Kapiti. They were called to the scene at 1.30pm, and will be making inquiries into the death on behalf of the Coroner.

It follows four other water-related deaths – all in the same week. On Friday, a man's body was pulled from the water at Cape Palliser after he went diving alone.

Two bodies were taken from the water near Wellington city on Thursday – the first, a 47-year-old man, was found in the Wellington Harbour near the Boat Shed, and the second man was retrieved from near the wharf at Days Bay just hours after the first.

The two deaths followed just two days after 23-year-old Jack Skellett's body was retrieved from the Wellington Harbour after he failed to return home from a kayaking trip that started in Petone on Monday.

Skellett worked for University Recreation Wellington.

"The Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington received the news of Jack's death with great sadness," said Sport and Recreation Associate Director Karl Whalen.

"Jack was a loved and respected member of the team at Wellington University Recreation. What he meant to the team he worked in has become even more evident over the past few days.