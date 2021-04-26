Body recovered from Clutha River, Wanaka

Wanaka Search and Rescue swift water team members and police retrieved the body of a man from the Clutha River yesterday, near the Albert Town bridge.
SAR spokesman Bill Day said emergency services received a call from a concerned member of the public about 12.30pm.
A nine-member swift water team was mobilised and Go Jets offered its boat to help in the operation.
Two trained observers in a helicopter located a body in the water about 20 metres downstream from the bridge.
Day said the death was now in the hands of police and the Coroner.