Body recovered from Clutha River, Wanaka

Wanaka Search and Rescue Swift Water team members and police at the scene yesterday. Photo / Kerrie Waterworth

Wanaka Search and Rescue swift water team members and police retrieved the body of a man from the Clutha River yesterday, near the Albert Town bridge.

SAR spokesman Bill Day said emergency services received a call from a concerned member of the public about 12.30pm.

A nine-member swift water team was mobilised and Go Jets offered its boat to help in the operation.

Two trained observers in a helicopter located a body in the water about 20 metres downstream from the bridge.

Day said the death was now in the hands of police and the Coroner.