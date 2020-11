The man went missing on Friday and was found by a search and rescue team yesterday morning. Photo / File

The body of a man who went missing in Southland on Friday has been found in a river.



The man was found in Waikawa River in Progress Valley.

It's thought he was whitebaiting at the time, police said in a statement.



He went missing on Friday and was found by a search and rescue team yesterday morning.

The death has been referred to the coroner.

"Police would like to thank the Tokonui-based Land Search and Rescue group for their assistance in the search operation," police said.