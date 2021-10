A woman was reported missing after failing to return from a hike on Saturday. Photo / NZME

The body of a missing tramper has been located in Arthur's Pass following a search and rescue operation.

A police spokeswoman said the woman was reported missing after failing to return from a hike on Saturday in the Arthur's Pass National Park.

Police will be making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner.