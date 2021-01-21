Body of missing fisherman found on Te Kawau Bay five months after incident

Police have found the body of a fisherman reported missing since last year.

The body of a fisherman reported missing last year has been found washed up on a beach.

The 33-year-old man has been identified as John Planas - a Philippines national who lived in Auckland.

He was reported missing after failing to return from a fishing trip on a kayak off Duder Regional Park on August 30.

His body was found washed up on Te Kawau Bay, Pōnui Island.

Detective senior sergeant Tom Gollan, of Counties Manukau Police, said: "The body was found by a member of the public around 12.10pm on Saturday, 16 January."

The victim's family has been contacted in the Philippines.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.