Body of missing fisherman found on Te Kawau Bay five months after incident

The body of a fisherman reported missing last year has been found washed up on a beach.
The 33-year-old man has been identified as John Planas - a Philippines national who lived in Auckland.
He was reported missing after failing to return from a fishing trip on a kayak off Duder Regional Park on August 30.
His body was found washed up on Te Kawau Bay, Pōnui Island.
Detective senior sergeant Tom Gollan, of Counties Manukau Police, said: "The body was found by a member of the public around 12.10pm on Saturday, 16 January."
The victim's family has been contacted in the Philippines.
His death will be referred to the Coroner.