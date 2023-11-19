Body located on Auckland’s West Coast, north of Muriwai Beach

A dead body was found in water north of Muriwai Beach this morning. Photo / Alex Burton

Police are working to identify a body located in the water north of Muriwai Beach on Auckland’s West Coast today.

The person was found by a member of the public about 10.40am, police said in a statement.

The person has been recovered and inquiries are under way to identify the person, notify their next of kin, and establish the circumstances of their death, police said.

Last month, a fisherman drowned at Anawhata Beach on Auckland’s West Coast after he was swept off the rocks.

Those who took part in the difficult rescue were praised for the way they managed to recover the man in treacherous sea conditions and failing light.

A fisherman drowned at Anawhata Beach on Auckland's west coast in September. Photo / Doug Sherring

Surf Lifesaving New Zealand operations manager James Lea said Piha surf lifeguards were called out close to dusk, which was “not ideal”.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the police Eagle helicopter were also called to help find the missing fisherman.

Lea said that, when the lifeguards arrived at the beach, the man was unresponsive and not breathing.

It was the second fatality recorded at Piha in the space of a month.

A person drowned on September 22 in a water-related incident and, despite attempts, the person could not be revived.