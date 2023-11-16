Search continues for person swept off rocks at Piha

A person was swept off the rocks at the Blue Pool at the south end of Piha Beach. Photo / Alex Robertson

A person was swept off the rocks at the Blue Pool at the south end of Piha Beach. Photo / Alex Robertson

Searchers are still looking for a person swept off the rocks at Piha yesterday afternoon.

Police yesterday said they were called to assist their “emergency rescue colleagues” at 2.37pm after a person fell off the rocks at the Blue Pool at the south of the beach.

The search resumed at first light this morning and remains ongoing, police said.

Police Search and Rescue were searching both land and sea but Surf Life Guards were not involved today.

It is understood the missing person was a rock fisherman.

The police Eagle helicopter was used in the search yesterday and Surf Life Saving also launched two inflatable rescue boats.

Neither the helicopter nor the boats located the missing person yesterday before they were stood down for the night.

The beach, on Auckland’s west coast, is notoriously dangerous and has claimed the lives of numerous fishermen and swimmers.

