Body in burning car near Kerikeri 'unexplained'

Police and Fire and Emergency vehicles at the end of Wharau Rd near Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The discovery of a body in a burning car near Kerikeri is being treated as unexplained, police say.

The Kerikeri Fire Brigade was called to the end of Wharau Rd, about 10km east of town, just after 7pm on Tuesday when residents reported a car on fire.

As firefighters doused the blaze they discovered what appeared to be a body inside the vehicle, sparking a police investigation.

On Wednesday afternoon the far end of Wharau Rd, which overlooks the entrance to Kerikeri Inlet and provides access to Wharau Bay, was still cordoned off as police continued to examine the scene.

A Fire and Emergency NZ investigator was also examining the car for clues as to how the fire started.

A scene-of-crime trailer at the end of Wharau Rd where police were investigating the discovery of a body in a burning car. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Fouhy, of Mid North police, said it was too early to know whether the death was suspicious. For now it was being treated as unexplained, he said.

Police believed they knew who the person was but could not say more until the body was formally identified, a process that could take some time.

Fouhy said the alarm was raised around 7pm on Tuesday. When firefighters arrived about 15 minutes later the vehicle was engulfed and flames had started spreading into nearby vegetation.

They called police when they realised a body was inside.

It was not yet known how long the scene examination would take.

''It depends what we find inside and around the vehicle,'' he said.

A post-mortem would be carried out to establish the cause of death.

A police cordon at the end of Wharau Rd, which leads to a small bay popular with families and fishers. Photo / Peter de Graaf

One fire appliance and one tanker were called out to deal with the fire.

The blaze had spread into an area of vegetation measuring about 10m x 10m, Kerikeri fire chief Les Wasson said.

''It had the potential to go up the hill towards houses. It was lucky we'd had a bit of rain,'' he said.

Wharau Bay is one of the closest beaches to Kerikeri's town centre making it a popular spot for families and fishers. Access to the beach is closed while the investigation is underway.

A gravel parking area at the road end is believed to be covered by high-quality CCTV from a private home.