Body found near Westport at Cape Foulwind

Cape Foulwind Walkway on the South Island's West Coast. Photo / 123rf

Police recovered a body found at Cape Foulwind, just south of Westport over the weekend.

The grisly discovery was made on Sunday and reported to police at 4.30pm.

Police say a post-mortem examination is under way to formally identify the person.

"We are aware of commentary around Mikhail Buchanan who went missing from Maruia Falls in June.

"Until we complete the formal identification process we are unable to confirm the identity of the body."

Mikhail Buchanan, also known as Mikhail Anderson, 26, has been missing since June 24 after the Christchurch man went swimming at Maruia Falls.

Police spent a number of days searching the river bank, and carried out camera searches of pools that were unable to be accessed by the Dive Squad at the time, due to conditions.

Maruia Falls where Christchurch man Mikhail Buchanan, 26, went missing on June 24. Photo / Supplied

Nelson Bays area commander Matthew Scoles said in early July ":this continues to be an incredibly difficult time for Mikhail's family and friends, and we want to be in a position to provide them with closure".

"Over the past 10 days the search teams have been confronted with considerable challenges due to the weather and river conditions but have made use of all search windows available," said Scoles.

Maruia Falls is on the Maruia River and joins the Buller River 10km downstream, It runs north and west coming out just north of Cape Foulwind at Westport and the Tasman Sea.

