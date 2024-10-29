Detective Senior Sergeant Hamish Blackburn said today police could now confirm the body was that of Jameson.

“A formal identification process has now been completed, and has determined it is the body of missing man Terrence Jameson.

“The circumstances of Terrence’s death remain unexplained, and as part of our ongoing inquiries police are still seeking information from the public.”

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Jameson that day to come forward.

“He had his electric one-wheel scooter with him, however could have been carrying it, which would give the appearance of him carrying a black box.

“Terrence may also have been wearing, or carrying, distinctive red basketball boots. Anyone who may have information which could help police piece together what happened is asked to please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 241025/6976.”

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan earlier said Jameson used this track often and would regularly ride his electric one-wheel scooter between the duck pond through Akatarawa Rd Bridge.

