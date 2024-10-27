A member of the public discovered the man in the water this morning.

A man’s body has been found in the water in Eastbourne, Lower Hutt.

Wellington police said in a statement the body was recovered off Muritai Rd at Point Arthur.

“A member of the public discovered the man in the water about 9.40am. A formal identification process is under way and may take some time.”

Inquiries are ongoing, police said.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.