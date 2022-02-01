Body found in search for overdue tramper on West Coast

Police have recovered the body of a tramper south of Harihari on the South Island's West Coast. Photo / Simon Baker

Police have recovered the body of a tramper south of Harihari on the South Island's West Coast. Photo / Simon Baker

Police have recovered the body of a tramper south of Harihari on the South Island's West Coast.

The tramper was reported as missing yesterday in the Mt Adams wilderness area.

A West Coast Search and rescue team found the body this morning and it was recovered shortly after.

"This is a tragic outcome and Police extend our sympathies to the whānau of the deceased at this difficult time".

Mount Adams Route. Source /Department of Conversation

The Mount Adams Wilderness area covers some 46,587 hectares and there are no tracks, bridges, or huts provided. There is a marked route trampers can take from State Highway 6, north of Whataroa, to the bush line that takes five hours.

It involves a river crossing and a steady climb for three hours to a tussock-covered ridgeline.

According to the Department of Conservation, it is suitable for well-equipped and experienced backcountry trampers and climbers only; navigation and survival skills are required.

The death has been referred to the coroner.