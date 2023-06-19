Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Body found in Half Moon Bay: Auckland police beef-up presence in area

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Police have found a body at a property in Auckland’s Half Moon Bay. Photo / File

Police have found a body at a property in Auckland’s Half Moon Bay. Photo / File

Police have found a body at a property in Auckland’s Half Moon Bay and are in the early stages of investigating.

Officers are speaking to someone at a property on Casuarina Rd.

“Police are currently at the scene and working to establish exactly what has occurred,” Detective Inspector Tolifau Faamanuia said.

He said police’s presence in the area would be beefed-up while preliminary inquiries get underway.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“Anyone who may be able to assist police can contact us on 105, referencing job number P055051610.”

Latest from New Zealand