Police have found a body at a property in Auckland’s Half Moon Bay. Photo / File

Police have found a body at a property in Auckland’s Half Moon Bay and are in the early stages of investigating.

Officers are speaking to someone at a property on Casuarina Rd.

“Police are currently at the scene and working to establish exactly what has occurred,” Detective Inspector Tolifau Faamanuia said.

He said police’s presence in the area would be beefed-up while preliminary inquiries get underway.

“Anyone who may be able to assist police can contact us on 105, referencing job number P055051610.”