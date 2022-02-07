The body of a missing 20-year-old is thought to have been found in the Clutha River. Photo / NZME

A police spokesperson said it was located and recovered from river yesterday afternoon.

"The body was initially seen by members of the public in the river near Teviot who notified police at about 4.30pm."

They said while a post mortem and formal identification process is yet to be completed, it is believed to be that of missing man Rian Williamson.

"Rian's family has been advised and police extend their condolences to them at this time."

On Friday, police posted to Facebook asking for help to find Rian,

He was last seen in Roxburgh at about 10.30pm on February 2.