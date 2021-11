Wayne Hammond disappeared after leaving his Central Otago home on November 1. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

A body found in Central Otago's Clutha River 1.5km from the Roxburgh Dam is believed to be that of missing Alexandra man Wayne Hammond.

While the identity is yet to be confirmed, police believe it is the 50-year-old who has been missing since November 1.

Alexandra police sergeant Derek Ealson said police extended their deepest sympathies to Hammond's loved ones.

Ealson thanked those involved in searching for Hammond since the start of the month.