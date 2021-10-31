Body found in Arthur's Pass was 37-year-old missing tramper

The missing tramper whose body was found in Arthur's Pass over the weekend has been identified as a 37-year-old woman. Photo / Northland Age

The missing tramper whose body was found in Arthur's Pass over the weekend has been identified as a 37-year-old woman. Photo / Northland Age

The missing tramper whose body was found in Arthur's Pass over the weekend has been identified as a 37-year-old woman.

A police spokesperson said the woman was reported missing at about 7.30pm on Saturday after failing to return from a day hike in the Arthur's Pass National Park.

She had been hiking the Mt Aicken track, from the Devils Punchbowl Track carpark on SH 73, with a friend but the pair became separated and the woman failed to return to the car park as expected.

A search and rescue operation was launched involving Police SAR, Alpine Rescue, Land SAR and a helicopter.

Her body was found at about 1.30pm yesterday.

"Police continue to make enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner and the Coroner will release their findings in due course," the spokesperson said,

For more information about planning a trip in the outdoors, check out the

Mountain Safety Council website or read the Land Safety Code here.