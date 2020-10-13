Body found at Muriwai Beach confirmed as 43-year-old Auckland fisherman

Searchers look for Lianpeng Liang, 43, who fell into the water at O'Neills Bay last week. His body was found at Muriwai Beach, just north of O'Neills Bay, on Sunday. Photo / SLNZ

A body found at Muriwai Beach on Sunday has been confirmed as that of a missing Auckland fisherman.

Police today confirmed the body was that of Lianpeng Liang, 43, from Mt Roskill.

Liang went missing after falling into the water while fishing near Kauwahaia Island on October 5 .

A search was immediately launched for Liang, with searchers scouring the land and water, and with the police eagle helicopter called in to help search from the sky.

Bethells Beach Surf Lifesaving patrols also helped out, leading to club captain Leonard Mead reminding all rock fisherman to wear lifejackets.

"Lifejackets save lives, it's as simple as that. You never know when a freak wave is going to come along and potentially sweep you into the sea."

Mead said the lack of cellphone reception in the Bethells area was a major barrier to calling for help.

"If you see someone in trouble you should always try calling 111 and ask for police to send the surf lifeguards.

"However, if you can't get reception there is an emergency phone in the Bethells carpark next to the public toilets that goes directly to Surf Life Saving Northern Region's rescue communications centre, SurfCom."

The number of water rescue callouts was also now a concern for Surf Life Saving Northern Region chief executive Matt Williams, saying there had been about 30 callouts since May 1 this year.

By comparison, there were 31 callouts in the Northern Region for the whole of last year – including over the summer.