Some of the restoration team. Photo / David Haxton

A group of Kāpiti College students is undertaking the ultimate school project.

The students have started restoring a large wooden boat, which they hope to sail in one day.

Teacher Clive Stephenson, who is overseeing the project, said the 28ft wooden ketch, called Desiree, was kindly donated to the college by nearby resident Hugh Parsons in late 2018.

"Hugh got part-way through the restoration, but then decided to donate it to us.

"The college was thrilled."

The long-keel houseboat is a renowned Herreshoff 28 described as the Volkswagen of New Zealand yachting.

Stephenson said the boat was "in fantastic condition".

"Everything is solid."

Restoration work is underway. Photo / David Haxton

The boat was in the Mana Marina when the college took possession of it.

It was taken out of the water, where it had some work done on it including anti-fouling paint, before going back in the water.

"We started to take the students to the marina, but then Covid came along and we got a bit behind.

"An opportunity arose this year to put the boat in a cradle at the college right next to the technology block.

"We organised a truck to get it to the college before Banks Crane Hire lifted it off and slotted it into the cradle.

"We're now going to do a restoration job on it."

Building and construction students and some Rakino Pirates club members have been tasked with the overhaul.

Stevenson will be keeping a close eye on work, ensuring it's completed to a high standard.

"You've got to get it to that standard because it's a boat that will be on the water.

"There are minimum standard requirements so the students have to work to a standard and there's a responsibility too."

Work got underway a few weeks ago.

Inside the boat. Photo / David Haxton

"We have started by taking the engine out and have a new second-hand one for it, we're making new shutter boards for it already, we've got floorboards out.

"We're going to have a look at the masts, redo parts of the bridge, paint the haul and deck and down below, revarnish everything, and that should get us to where we want to be."

Staff and students will be getting a front-row view of the project.

"The boat is positioned right in the heart of the college so everybody sees it.

"There's a great buzz about it with lots of people keen to know what's going on."

Stephenson said his long-term goal was to "get the boat back to Mana Marina and get the kids to go sailing".

"But if that can't happen, at least the students have gone through a restoration programme, and if we have to sell it, we sell it."

But the focus now is simply on the task at hand.

"The students are going to have a great time restoring it."