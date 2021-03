A 58-year-old Corromandel man charged over a boat rage incident appeared in court.

The man, who has name suppression, appeared by audio visual link in the Thames District Court this morning.

He is charged with operating a vessel dangerously and two counts of assault.

He has yet to enter a plea and will return to court later this month.