A boat on fire off the Coromandel coast. Photo / RNZ / Tina Peters

By RNZ

Emergency services are responding to a callout from a boat on fire off the Coromandel coast.

Black plumes of smoke are visible from Cooks Beach.

Police said one person on board the boat is accounted for.