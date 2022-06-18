The boat has been recovered off Musick Pt, near where two people made it ashore. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have found a boat that capsized off Auckland's Buckland's Beach last night, but there's no sign of the missing boatie.

Three people were in the boat when it flipped on Saturday night, with police alerted about 8pm.

Two people made it to shore and were treated for hypothermia. It is understood they managed to get ashore near Musick Point. The boat was several kilometres off the East Auckland coastline when it capsized, the Herald understands.

Just after 7.30am today, a police statement confirmed the boat had been recovered at the northern end of Musick Point.

The police boat Deodar will continue the search today.

Earlier this morning, a specialist Police Search and Rescue team was deployed to the tip of Musick Point and members made their way down the cliff to conduct a shoreline search for the missing person.

Coastguard and Police vessels used searchlights as they also searched the shoreline.

"Two occupants of the boat swam to shore and are safe, however one person is still missing," police confirmed on Saturday night.

"Police boat Deodar and the Eagle helicopter have been deployed to the scene."

A fisherman at nearby Bucklands Beach kitted out with a UHF and lifejacket told the Herald he understood a vessel flipped off Musick Point with three people on board.

He said a number of items of interest had been found but was unsure what, or where, they were found.

The search team included several Coastguard vessels from around Auckland, including those from Bucklands Beach and the North Shore.

A Bucklands Beach resident told the Herald they could see crew of a Coastguard boat shining a spotlight at boats anchored in the area.