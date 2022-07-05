Bluff residents told to stay inside following building collapse

Police were called to the incident on Gore Street at 5.55pm following a report that a roof had come off a building.

People are being told to stay inside after high winds have caused a roof to partially collapse in Bluff, bringing down powerlines with it.

They also say that all occupants of the building were able to escape unharmed.

Not unharmed, however, were the powerlines that came down with the roof, falling on to the main road of Bluff where the building resided.

This has caused a major power outage within Bluff that is not expected to be fixed until at least 10pm, says a spokesperson at PowerNet.

Waka Kotahi NZTA has also announced that Gore St (between the intersections of Liffey St and Slaney St) is closed now due to the damage.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam says the building was old, meaning it didn't take extreme wind for the roof to partially collapse. The winds did not quite reach "gale status", he said, but did reach an impressive rate of 80km/h.

He also said that although the winds in Bluff are past their peak, strong southwesterlies will continue overnight.

Police are asking that people in the area stay inside their homes until further notice.