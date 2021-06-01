Blue Baths closure 'startling', concerns about 'secrecy' by council

The Blue Baths on Tuesday with a cordon around front of the building. Photo / Andrew Warner

The chairman of one of Rotorua's ratepayer groups says Rotorua Lakes Council "once again is defaulting to secrecy" over the closure of the city's famous Blue Baths.

However the council, which has cited structural integrity concerns as the reason for the closure, says it will reveal more information once discussions with the leaseholder have drawn to a conclusion.

Reynold Macpherson, who is also a councillor, says he had been "startled" to hear of the closure, and only learned of it when Local Democracy Reporting revealed it on Monday.

His comments come as a cordon fence was set up around the front of the building on Tuesday morning.

Macpherson said, in his view, the council needed to provide the public with more information.

"They're not taking the public with them."

He said his group was "disappointed the council once again is defaulting to secrecy".

"If the Rotorua Museum and Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre are any guide, residents and ratepayers will … be simply expected to pick up most of the tab."

He said he supported a restoration "to get the doors open" but not a redevelopment.

Rotorua Residents and Ratepayers chairman and Rotorua Lakes councillor Reynold Macpherson. Photo / File

He said he believed redevelopments of the museum and performing arts centre had been "very expensive ... runaway projects" and feared the Blue Baths would be the same.

Evolve spokesman Ben Sandford said he was also eager to see the 88-year-old building's doors reopen.

"The Blue Baths have a rich history and it's a stunning building in a beautiful setting.

"Whatever the issues are, [Evolve] hopes they can be resolved soon and we can return to using it."

On Tuesday afternoon a council spokeswoman said the council was yet to provide information about the closure because it was still in discussions with leaseholder, Plenty Group.

"Once these discussions have concluded we will provide more information about what's happening at the Blue Baths.

"As we said yesterday, [the] council has been working through options to best secure the site and ensure the surrounding area is safe.

"Erecting fencing in some areas has been deemed appropriate at this time. Again, there is no immediate risk to people standing nearby the building."

The building has been closed since January 26 this year. Photo / File

Plenty Group managing director Jo Romanes told Local Democracy Reporting she declined to comment "whilst discussions are ongoing with the council as to the fate of the building".

The issue would be discussed at this week's Operations and Monitoring Committee meeting in a confidential section, according to the agenda for the meeting. The reason given for it to be confidential was due to commercial sensitivity.