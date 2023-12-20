Public access along a sealed drive at Waimarama Beach has been blocked off. Photo / Warren Buckland

Eru Smith wants $200,000 from the Hastings District Council, plus an annual sum of $8000, before he’ll reopen the latest accessway to be closed in Waimārama.

Hard on the heels of boulders blocking off Tiakitai Rd, Smith has done the same on his Waimārama beachfront land, on a sealed drive known as “Domain Reserve”.

The accessway connects Harper Rd with Moori Rd, via the Waimarama Domain.

Access to the domain and the Domain Reserve carpark, beside the surf lifesaving club, are not blocked by the rocks, which have been placed 100-200 metres further south.

Smith insists his actions are unrelated to those of Ngāti Kahungunu iwi chairman Bayden Barber, who blocked access to the beach from Tiakitai Rd recently.

“Oh no. I threatened this about five years ago,” Smith said.

“Tiakitai Rd’s got nothing to do with me. I appreciate what they’ve done down there, but this thing’s been in the process for the last five years.”

The other distinction between, what Hastings District Council (HDC) calls “the sealed drive” blocked by Smith and Tiakitai Rd, is that this land is private.

“It goes back 40-odd years, when that road was illegally put across our land,” Smith said.

He says he’s been negotiating with HDC for “about 20 years” to come to a resolution about public vehicle access to the sealed drive.

“We tried to get compensation for the years that they’ve used it and then I wanted to lease it to them. They didn’t want to come to the party, so I blocked it off,” Smith said of his actions.

“The other thing is, if anyone gets injured on that road, which is on our property, we’re liable for it.

“I won’t be changing. It’s going to stay blocked.”

That’s unless the HDC meets Smith’s terms.

“So what I said to them is ‘we want $200,000 backpay and $8000 a year lease’. That’s what I said to them,” Smith said.

“And I’d like to see it in the paper so everyone understands what the situation is.”

Landowner Eru Smith says this accessway is blocked for the foreseeable future. Photo / Warren Buckland

The HDC has confirmed it is having discussions with Smith and “seeking to find a satisfactory long-term resolution for this matter”.

“Council is not in a position at this time to publicly comment on the content and substance of these discussions.”

As holidaymakers descend on Waimārama for summer, debate continues to rage about vehicle use on the beach.

On top of that, there now appears to be something of a growing rocky road revolution.

“The sealed drive through the reserve is not legally speaking a road,” the HDC said.

“People have used it for many years at the pleasure of the landowner, whose section runs from Harper Rd to the beach. They are now exercising their private property rights.”

Even if there are no signs to that effect, as people wend their way through the domain.

“People are not required to put up private property signs but, to clarify for visitors, council is assisting with the installation of a sign to advise this accessway is currently closed,’’ said the HDC spokesperson.

Smith is a descendant of chief Karauria Pupu. Pupu’s daughter Airini Donnelly, who died in 1909, is said to have been the legal owner of the land that has become the Waimārama township.

In Smith’s view, that means his family has owned the land he’s now blocked off “forever”.

“I’ve lived here all my life. I’m 71, I’m still fit as and I’m going to live till at least 90,” he said.

Hamish Bidwell joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2022 and works out of the Hastings newsroom.