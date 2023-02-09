Blackbeards Smokehouse brand smoked mussels are being recalled due to the possible presence of listeria. Photo / Supplied

Blackbeards Smokehouse brand smoked mussels are being recalled due to the possible presence of listeria.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said for vulnerable persons, including pregnant women and their unborn children, newborns, the elderly, and persons with weaker immune systems, listeriosis can be serious.

“It is particularly dangerous during pregnancy as it can cause miscarriage, premature labour or stillbirth, and infection in the unborn baby,” Arbuckle said.

“Infection in healthy adults is unlikely to be severe, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms within a few days of eating contaminated food.”

There have been no reports of anyone contracting listeria from consuming the mussels at this stage, the Ministry of Primary Industries said, and the listeria risk was identified through routine testing.

Blackbeards Smokehouse brand smoked mussels with a batch number of 076/015 and best-before date of 27/02/2023 are affected by this recall.

It includes the Smoked Mussels Chilli & Lime 210g, Smoked Mussels Coromandel Gold 210g, Smoked Mussels Garlic & Dill 210g and Smoked Mussels Natural Smoked 210g.

The affected products are sold at the following stores:

- Farro Fresh (North Island)

- Four Square Coromandel

- Fresh Choice Papamoa

- New World Albany

- Raw Food Market Waiheke

- Supie Auckland

- Vetro Rotorua

If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, Food Safety NZ asks you to contact your health professional or call Healthline 0800 61 11 16.







