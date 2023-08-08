Kamo Intermediate School was treated to a meet-and-greet as well as a hit-around game with the Vantage Black Sticks. Photo / Tania Whyte

Kamo Intermediate School was treated to a meet-and-greet as well as a hit-around game with the Vantage Black Sticks. Photo / Tania Whyte

Kamo Intermediate has had its fair share of sporting legends, and on Tuesday, the school’s hockey players were inspired after a visit from their Black Sticks heroes.

Students gathered eagerly in the hall to participate in a Q&A session before the group of six visitors were quickly surrounded by a gaggle of excited students wanting to take selfies, have their hockey paraphernalia signed and get a signature or two semi-tattooed with vivid on their arms.

Women’s goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon, midfielder Katie Doar, midfielder Tarryn Davey and men’s defender Kane Russell, striker Sam Lane and assistant coach Mike Delaney then took on groups of the school’s hockey players to see them play and teach some new skills.

The visit coincides with the Oceania Cup, which is to be held in Whangārei from August 10 to 13.

Tahi Boaz is the teacher in charge of hockey at Kamo Intermediate, and she said the kids have been looking forward to the day for a while, but once the Black Sticks were in front of them, some were “shell-shocked” to see their TV sporting idols in real life.

“It’s really cool to see them inspired, especially knowing that these kids potentially could be those up on stage for future generations,” Boaz said.

Among the visitors was Black Stick and alumna Katie Doar, who grinned as she reflected upon the time that she, too, met the Black Sticks when she was a pupil at the school and aspired to one day play at that level.

Fast-forward to 2023, and Doar is armed with 54 caps, has played at the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics, and has competed alongside the likes of Stacey Michelsen - who also attended Kamo Intermediate.

Ex-pupil Katie Doar has her turn on the microphone to answer questions from KIS students. Photo / Tania Whyte

Doar said a new highlight will be playing on home turf right here in Whangārei, something she’s never done before. She described it as “inspiring” to be in her old haunt, sitting in the place of sportspeople she, too, admired as a past pupil.

“You forget how special it is for the younger kids to just even see that,” she said.

Doar’s Black Sticks career debut was in 2019, but she said to be playing on home turf will be “extra-special.”

“I have a feeling this is going to be my career highlight, playing at home,” she said.

Image 1 of 7 : Dane O'Donnel and Kayla Oakden fight for the ball. Photo / Tania Whyte

Kamo Intermediate student Keira Cooper is the captain of the Aims Games team for Kamo Intermediate. She said the Q&A session was “really cool”.

“I really found that I learned some new stuff, and I can’t wait to train with them,” Cooper said.

Charlee Wright wants to follow in the footsteps of her mother Toni Wright, who was also a Black Stick.

“I’ve always wanted to be a Black Stick my whole entire life,” Wright said.

For striker AJ Crene, the highlight of the day was learning “with the professionals”.

Assistant coach Mike Delaney said it felt “surreal” to be at his old school representing a group of sporting legends.

Kaitlyn Lange-Campbell gets a selfie with Black Sticks assistant coach Mike Delaney. Photo / Tania Whyte

“The last time I think international hockey was up here was 2015, and I can’t remember when men were here last. To have hockey back in Whangārei is awesome.

“There’s a big hockey community up here which is really cool, so we’re excited as an organisation to get back out to the regions and hopefully give the Aussies a really good challenge.”

“They’re a powerhouse and we have an amazing rivalry with them, so we’re gonna give them a really good crack,” he said.

“We’re not going gonna hold anything back, that’s for sure.”

Three games will be played at the ITM Hockey Centre in Kensington as part of the Oceania Cup, organised by the Oceania Hockey Federation.

The Black Sticks women’s team, who are the defending champions, will be pushing for the win so they can qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The match between the Black Sticks women and the Australian women will kick off the Oceania Cup at 5.05pm on Thursday, August 10, followed by the NZ and Australia men’s game.

All four teams will next play on August 12, starting at 2.05pm, and the final two games are on the following day.

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie recently graduated Massey University and has a special interest in the environment and investigative reporting.