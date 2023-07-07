Hockey Northland operations manager Glen Alderton is all smiles as Whangārei prepares to host the Black Sticks and the Australian hockey sides. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei has secured the rights to host the Oceania Cup games between the women’s and men’s Black Sticks squads and their historic rivals Australia and visitors are expected to take up more than 1000 bed nights in the city.

The Vantage Black Sticks men and women and the Kookaburras men and Hockeyroos women teams will be in Whangārei for the games, to be played between August 10 and 13 at the ITM Hockey Centre in Kensington, for about 10 days.

The winner will qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Whangārei District Council has pumped $50,000 to help with the event’s costs which, it said, would lift Northland’s profile in the sporting world and benefit businesses.

Hockey Northland chief executive Grant McLeod said after a difficult three years due to Covid, the Oceania Cup was a fantastic opportunity for Whangārei to host top international matches.

“We’ve always been open to hosting international matches and we’ve had many discussions with Hockey NZ and it’s great that the Whangārei District Council has come on board. The target is to get between 1000 and 1500 people to come and watch these games.

“We have a good track record of hosting international teams and games, we are good hosts and have a unique facility in that the old grandstand creates a unique atmosphere for the crowd,” he said.

McLeod said without international matches since 2015 and plans to stream the Oceania Cup matches live, the hockey fraternity and fans were excited to see some of the best hockey players in the southern hemisphere battle it out in Whangārei.

The Oceania Cup is the premier international men’s and women’s field hockey championship of Oceania, organised by the Oceania Hockey Federation.

WDC venues and events manager Bea Mossop said the Vantage Black Sticks men and women teams would be out and about in the community during the week, visiting schools and offering skills sessions to young players, and also the opportunity to be ball kids at the test matches.

In parallel, Mossop said coaches and officials will be offered development opportunities including the Women in Coaching Programme, skill acquisition workshop and coach developer.

“Whangārei ratepayers’ contribution through the council will help to cover numerous event-related costs, including infrastructure, spectator services, and venue enhancements to ensure this is a memorable sporting occasion for locals and visitors alike.”

Hockey NZ said as its last scheduled home test for 2023, the Oceania Cup was an occasion not to be missed as the Black Sticks women looked to defend their title, and the men aimed to end Australian dominance.

The Vantage Black Sticks women are the defending champions, having won the 2019 edition in Rockhampton, Australia.

Tickets from just $5 and can be bought through blacksticksnz.co.nz/tickets.

Black Sticks women v Australia women kick off the Oceania Cup at 5.05pm on Thursday, August 10, followed by the NZ and Australia men’s game.

All four teams will next play on August 12, starting at 2.05pm, and the final two games are on the following day.



