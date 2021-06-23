Black Caps' World Test Championship win: 'We've seen how hard they've worked' - Kane Williamson's dad

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson congratulates Ross Taylor after he hits the winning runs in this morning's World Test Championship. Photo / Getty

The father of Black Caps captain Kane Williamson says he knows how much winning this morning's first ever World Test Championship means for the team.

With four players based in the Bay of Plenty, including his son, Brett Williamson told The Country this morning that winning the championship was "very special".

"We've seen how hard they've worked, first hand living at the Mount [Maunganui].

"There are four local boys in the team. That's a special thing for us to see, Colin De G, Neil Wagner, and Trent [Boult] and Kane. We've seen how hard they've worked and it's absolutely fantastic."

Williamson said he knew the team put a lot of importance on test cricket so win the championship was "very exciting".

"It's a very special thing. I know the boys put a lot of kudos on test cricket, absolutely ... so it's very exciting.

India started the day at 64-2, leading by 32 runs.

Victory required a stunning bowling performance and that's what they delivered, with India all out for 170.

The Black Caps then had to chase down 139 runs and got there - with Ross Taylor hitting the winning runs - with 7.1 overs to spare.

Asked whether he stayed up and watched the whole game, Williamson senior said they ended up going to bed as they weren't sure whether they wanted to watch it; especially with memories of Lords 2019 in the back of his and wife Sandra's minds.

"Last night we went to bed not sure whether we wanted to watch it as three results were still on the cards and memories of Lords of 2019 started to flood back, so we were just hoping and praying that something positive would come out of this.

"It was pretty sleepless. In the end I checked my phone and I saw all the texts that said 'you better get up and watch this', and that was about 4.30am.

"It's very exciting and we're ecstatic for Kane and the team, it's absolutely fantastic."