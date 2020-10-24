'Bit of a jolt' as magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles lower North Island

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck 30 kilometres northwest of Levin at 2.04pm, according to GeoNet. Image / GeoNet

The lower North Island has been rattled by a light earthquake with thousands reporting feeling a "bit of a jolt".

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck 30km northwest of Levin at 2.04pm, according to GeoNet.

The quake struck at a depth of 34km.

Felt in Palmy - heard it before i felt it - pretty good shake — Kaleidoscope Eyes (@Shananigans_80) October 24, 2020

"A bit of a jolt for the lower North Island this afternoon," GeoNet tweeted.

According to GeoNet it was reported as felt by 4190 users, as far north as Auckland and as far south as Invercargill. Most reported it as "light" or "weak".

Bit of a jolt for the lower North Island this afternoon. A M4.5 quake struck 30km northwest of Levin at 2.04pm at a depth of 34km. There have been 4000 felt reports. More detail here: https://t.co/2gwgiUCcSy — GeoNet (@geonet) October 24, 2020

Six respondents said it was "extreme", two "severe", 16 "strong" and 269 called it "moderate".

Raumati here. Good little wobble that gave me a fright, but didn't bother my cat at all. — Pookington (@Quasarsphere) October 24, 2020