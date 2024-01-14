Taurean Mill gives his best Elvis impersonation at Elvis in the park. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The king of rock and roll would be celebrating his 89th birthday this month, but for his untimely departure in 1977.

Elvis Presley’s music and fame lives on for his many fans around the world who mark the event every year.

Image 1 of 14 : Elvis fans dance to the performances at Elvis in the Park in Cranwell Park in Henderson to celebrate Elvis' 89th Birthday. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Memories of Elvis fan club hold their annual Elvis birthday memorial day at Cranwell Park in Henderson, west Auckland, with impersonators, hot rod cars and rock and roll music all day long.

The event may not be In The Ghetto, but it is sure to leave you All Shook Up as you dance in your Blue Suede Shoes.

There’s no Suspicious Minds at the event that so many can’t help Falling In Love.

But That’s All Right because when it’s time to go you know that Elvis has left the building.