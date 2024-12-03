Bird flu outbreak: Don’t eat raw eggs, experts warn

Bird flu viruses were killed by cooking, its NZ Food Safety deputy director Vince Arbuckle said.

“Raw eggs have always been considered a high-risk food. Our advice remains not to consume or serve raw eggs, especially to those with low or compromised immune systems, as the eggs may contain harmful pathogens, including salmonella.

“Our robust food safety system ensures that only healthy animals and eggs enter the food chain, so it’s highly unlikely that any infected products will make it into our food supply.”

People will not be infected if eggs are thoroughly cooked which means heating food to an internal temperature of:

75C for at least 30 seconds

70C for 3 minutes or

65C for 15 minutes

The advice is not new – it was included in the response to a salmonella outbreak in 2021, a spokesperson told RNZ on Tuesday.

Bird flu is not a food safety concern, as long as products such as eggs and any foods containing eggs are properly handled and cooked, MPI says. Photo / 123rf

MPI has a fact sheet about the latest strain of avian influenza here.

University of Otago professor in food science Phil Bremer backed MPI’s advice, saying pathogens in raw eggs could make people ill.

Toddlers, the elderly and immunocompromised people were at greater risk.

The sensitivity of many pathogens, including HPAI strains to heat, was of interest around the world and he was not aware of any evidence that suggested it could survive MPI’s recommended cooking temperatures and times.

An Australian food safety body also advises against the consumption of raw eggs.

They should not be eaten and eggs that are cracked and dirty should also be avoided, the New South Wales Food Authority advises.

Earlier this year, more than one million chickens had to be culled in Victoria after bird flu was detected at seven farms.

The NSW Food Authority says the chance of any poultry products from birds affected by bird flu entering the food chain is very low. This is because of the measures in place to prevent sick animals from entering the food chain.

Also, avian influenza usually stops birds from laying eggs, and the few eggs that are laid generally would not get through egg washing and grading because the shells are weak and irregularly shaped.

However, scientific evidence shows the virus responsible for bird flu is killed through careful cooking – it is destroyed at temperatures above 70 degrees Celsius.

Its advice:

Keep eggs in the fridge in their carton

Cook them until the white is completely firm and yolk begins to thicken

Always use clean eggs, free from dirt and cracks

Keep hands, surfaces and utensils clean and dry before and after handling eggs

Consume eggs within the recommended date on the carton

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.