Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Biosecurity NZ sets 120 traps on Auckland’s North Shore amid yellow-legged hornet hunt

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Yellow-legged hornets feed on bees and other insects. Photo / Ministry for Primary Industries via Facebook

Yellow-legged hornets feed on bees and other insects. Photo / Ministry for Primary Industries via Facebook

Aucklanders are being urged to remain vigilant for yellow-legged hornets as the hunt for the predatory creatures continues.

More than 120 traps will be set across Auckland’s North Shore by the end of today as authorities escalate their response after the first detection of a yellow-legged hornet in New Zealand.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save