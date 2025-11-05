Yellow-legged hornets feed on bees and other insects. Photo / Ministry for Primary Industries via Facebook
Aucklanders are being urged to remain vigilant for yellow-legged hornets as the hunt for the predatory creatures continues.
More than 120 traps will be set across Auckland’s North Shore by the end of today as authorities escalate their response after the first detection of a yellow-legged hornet in New Zealand.
Biosecurity New Zealand first detected a queen hornet, which was in the early stages of building a nest, in Glenfield on October 17. Three other confirmed queens have been found since then – two more in Glenfield and one in Birkdale.
At least two other hornets have also been detected.
“This is the first time we’ve found yellow-legged hornets in New Zealand. We responded quickly to this threat but we continue to need the public’s help to eliminate any further risk,” Biosecurity NZ north commissioner Mike Inglis said.
He said there had been a “fantastic response” to Biosecurity NZ’s request for help with surveillance.
“To date, we’ve received more than 1000 notifications via email and phone with no new confirmed finds since the weekend.”
Members of the public are asked to report any sightings of suspected hornets or hornet nests online, or by calling Biosecurity NZ’s exotic pest and disease hotline on 0800 809 966.
