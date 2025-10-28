Biosecurity NZ has found two more yellow-legged hornet queens on Auckland’s North Shore. Photo / 123RF

By Victor Waters of RNZ

Biosecurity New Zealand has found two further queen yellow-legged hornets in Auckland.

Mike Inglis, north commissioner for Biosecurity New Zealand, said the two were found within a 2km area where another queen – that was in the early stages of building a nest – was discovered on Auckland’s North Shore on October 17.

“We thank Aucklanders for their vigilance in keeping an eye out for this insect pest. We have had many calls to our 0800 number and photos uploaded through our online reporting portal,” he said.

“We are keen to know whether any more of these hornets are out there, which is why we are asking Aucklanders to keep an eye out and call us if they suspect they have seen this hornet or its nest.