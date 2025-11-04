Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Opinion
Home / New Zealand

A deadly European hornet has reached New Zealand. We can all help stop its spread – The Conversation

Opinion by
Phil Lester - The Conversation
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Phil Lester is Professor of Ecology and Entomology, Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington.

Yellow-legged hornets feed on bees and other insects. Photo / Ministry for Primary Industries

Yellow-legged hornets feed on bees and other insects. Photo / Ministry for Primary Industries

THE FACTS

  • Yellow-legged hornet nests have been found in Auckland, with five confirmed detections so far.
  • These hornets threaten biodiversity and honey bees, causing significant hive losses in Europe.
  • Early detection and eradication are crucial, with public trapping and reporting essential for success.

The discovery of yellow-legged hornet nests in Auckland is frightening.

There have been five confirmed detections to date. Two of these were small nests, more than a kilometre apart, which suggests there are likely more in the region.

Why should we worry? This hornet is a serious concern

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save