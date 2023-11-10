Shane Thompson, photographed in court in 2018. Photo / NZME

A big-time methamphetamine dealer has had extra jail time added to his sentence after he arranged to have some of the drug smuggled into prison as a “favour”.

Shane Thompson, also known as Shane Tamihana, was in Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison when he arranged to have three grams of methamphetamine smuggled in for another prisoner in January this year.

Thompson used a concealed cellphone, which he was not supposed to have in jail, to source the drug.

Napier District Court was told on Friday that he obtained the meth from an unknown person, who gave it to a woman due to visit another inmate.

Thompson is currently serving 13 years for methamphetamine dealing in 2018.

At that time, he was described as the top man in an organised crime network that had pushed $4.2 million worth of meth into the Hawke’s Bay region over 11 months in 2016 and 2017.

In 2018, the Court of Appeal called him “the most comprehensive methamphetamine dealer Hawke’s Bay has ever seen”.

Defence lawyer Eric Forster said the latest offending was done as “simply a favour” to the inmate who was due to receive the meth, and not for any reward.

But Judge Bridget Mackintosh said: “This kind of behaviour undermines any rehabilitation programmes in prison and undermines prison discipline.”

She sentenced Thompson to 23 months of imprisonment on charges of supplying methamphetamine, smuggling and unauthorised possession of a cellphone.

The sentence is to be served cumulatively, meaning it will be added to the term he is already serving.

It has the effect of pushing out the earliest date at which he can apply for parole to October 2025.

The drug smuggling was discovered by police surveillance of cellphone communications early this year.

Other people involved in the alleged scheme are being dealt with separately by the courts.

When he was not dealing drugs, Thompson enjoyed considerable success as a gambler, winning the main event at the Sky City casino’s Festival of Poker in 2016.

He reportedly earned more than $100,000 from legal gambling over two years and was known for his aggressive playing.

He had a habit of exclaiming “Later Bo” as he forced his opponents to fold through the strength of his betting.

But after he was sentenced for meth dealing, Thompson was outplayed by the Police Asset Recovery Unit, who went after the riches he gained from his criminal activities and successfully seized them for the Crown.

In 2018, they took five vehicles and $130,000 in cash from Thompson and an associate.

Last year, they applied successfully for court orders to seize a ute, a Flaxmere house, and cash and bank deposits totalling more than $90,000 under the Criminal Proceeds Recovery Act.

Thompson had tried to hide some of his assets by registering the ute under the name John Doe, and the house in the name of a long-term gambling buddy.

