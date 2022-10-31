Big taste of summer as Hawke's Bay temperatures predicted to near 30C

Cloud over Hastings on Sunday. It's supposed to be 28-29deg on Wednesday but a bit of rain is forecast for Guy Fawkes and Six60 concert day on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay could get its biggest taste of summer to date with already-warm forecast to peak about 29 degrees Celsius midweek.

It comes after a series mainly mild Novembers in recent years, since 2016, the warmest November nationwide in 16 years and with the start of the fourth week featuring temperatures in Hawke's Bay as high as Wairoa's 34.4C.

MetService was on Monday forecasting temperatures in Napier would rise from a peak of 22C on Tuesday to up to 29C on Wednesday amid developing high cloud developing in the morning and northerlies predominating in the afternoon.

Hawke's Bay was not expected to be touched by the adverse weather forecast for further north, with a heavy rain warning in place from late-morning to near midnight Monday for the Bay of Plenty side of East Cape, although some morning rain was being forecast for Wairoa on Tuesday.

But temperatures were expected to dip back to the low 20s at the weekend, with a maximum of 22C and rain and southeasterlies developing on Saturday – Guy Fawkes Day and the day of the Six60 concert at McLean Park.

About 2pm on Monday, the temperature in Hastings at 23.2C was the warmest nationwide, about the same temperature as Sunday at the same time when the high nationwide was 25.7C at Lyttelton.