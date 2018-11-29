Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Big Read: Forgotten victims of the 'Beast of Blenheim' finally believed 40 years on

8 minutes to read
29 November 2018. Wilson was jailed again in 2018 after being found guilty of raping a woman, a then 9-year-old girl, and of attempting to rape a third woman during the 1970s and early 1980s. Video / Michael Craig

Sam Hurley
By
Sam Hurley

Senior reporter

Earlier this year four women gave evidence against a man known around New Zealand as the 'Beast of Blenheim', including one who had just months to live. While the jury wasn't told who the defendant standing before them was they believed the horrific stories about him. The Herald was also there to listen to Stewart Murray Wilson's forgotten victims.

Warning: Graphic content and sexual violence themes.

Sitting in the same court dock, in the same black jacket and moss-green tie for an October week was one of New Zealand's most notorious offenders.

