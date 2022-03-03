Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Big Read: Meth-fuelled burglar shot by farmer

6 minutes to read
Kurt Bayer
By
Kurt Bayer

Reporter

A burglar's month-long crime spree only ended when he was shot by a farmer. The sorry saga could have had an even worse ending. Herald senior journalist Kurt Bayer reports.

Jamie Clarke hadn't slept for

