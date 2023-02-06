Big Auckland clean-up: Mayor announces phase two of flood recovery

Mayor Wayne Brown on the big Auckland clean up. Video / Auckland Council

More than a week after the deadly storm which claimed four lives and left widespread damage across the region, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has announced the next phase in flood recovery efforts.

Brown this morning said the council has shifted its focus from emergency response and immediate recovery to the Big Auckland Clean Up being led by Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson.

“We are past the worst of the current weather event and the review that I announced into what went wrong in the first 24-48 hours is under way.

“Aucklanders began the Big Auckland Clean Up on the morning of Saturday 28 January, immediately after the unprecedented downpour on Friday,” Brown said.

“Aucklanders have made me proud, and humbled, to be your mayor. Aucklanders have risen to the challenge, looking after their neighbours, their local communities and lending a helping hand.”

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown at the West Harbour Fire Station fronting the media in relation to the worst flooding the Auckland region has ever experienced. Photo / Dean Purcell

In support, the council staff on the ground, emergency services and volunteers had also been magnificent – in some cases putting themselves at risk, he said.

“Thousands of other Aucklanders and people from outside the region, have offered to help and are working hard – mana whenua and mataawaka, the Student Volunteer Army, other volunteer groups including from our secondary schools, sports clubs and groups like Rotary, Zonta and Lions, just to name a few.”

Auckland remains in a state of emergency.

He would take the lead on championing the Big Auckland Fix Up, a much longer-term project, about which more details would be made available later in the week, Brown said.

“It would be about getting Auckland ready for more events like the current floods, of which there are expected to be more as a result of climate change, for which Auckland will need to adapt,” he said.

“The Big Auckland Fix Up will oversee the demolition of those properties that need to be; fixing those that can be; and working out what needs to be done with Auckland’s roads, rail, stormwater and other infrastructure to make sure it can cope better with similar events in future.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins surveys the Auckland flood damage from the air on January 28. Photo / Pool

Daily briefings for Big Auckland Clean Up are starting from 1pm today. These briefings will provide information about what has been happening, and how Aucklanders and people from outside the region can best help, including where and when.

Brown said about 4500 households had asked for assistance from the council’s relief fund so far.

Over 250 buildings had been red stickered and 2000 flooded cars and vehicles had been damaged.

More than 600 tonnes of flood-damaged household waste had been moved to landfills with more waiting on berms to be collected, he said.

The number of roads closed had dropped down to a few and most beaches had been closed due to safety concerns. Some beaches are open.

Tap water continues to be safe to drink, Brown said.

Brown said the fix-up would also feed into his work with Transport Minister Michael Wood, now also Minister for Auckland, towards an agreed plan to futureproof Auckland with one high-quality, joined-up transport system, which includes cars, buses, trains, ferries, cyclists, pedestrians, freight and passenger rail and light rail.

As announced in December, the agreed plan as well as enhancements to the existing transport system, would include a range of projects including maximising the return from the City Rail Link through heavy rail improvements, the Northwestern busway, Auckland Light Rail, and the Alternative Waitemata Harbour crossing.

“It will require clear decisions and timelines to be made about the future use of Auckland’s publicly owned waterfront land, currently being used by Ports of Auckland Ltd,” he said.

“The damage to the city and the need to improve its resilience and adapt to climate change may also have implications for the Council’s 2023/24 and future budgets.”

Consultation on the 2023/24 budget is planned to begin on February 28.