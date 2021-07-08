'Beware': Thief tries to steal electric scooter in daylight, fails

CCTV caught the moment a man interrupted an attempted scooter theft in Auckland. Video / Supplied

A man was dropping a rental truck off at Metropolitan Rentals on Dominion Rd last week when another man pulled up in a white van and tried to steal his electric scooter.

Security cameras captured the attempted theft on Dominion Road and the footage is now on social media. The man who posted hopes it serves as a reminder for owners to keep their scooters locked safely.

The man who posted the footage on the Auckland subreddit told the Herald his friend was planning to drop off the truck and scooter home.

The man grabbed the scooter and loaded it into the back of the van. Photo / Supplied

"He actually saw the guys acting shady outside so was watching and keeping an eye on his scooter. It's quite unique, one of five in New Zealand and expensive, $4500 I think."

His friend acted fast and was able to retrieve his scooter from the van as one of the men tried to drive off.

Luckily the man was not far from his scooter at the time. Photo / Supplied

The video ends with the man dragging his scooter out from the back of the van and trying to chase the thieves, who escaped.

According to the man, the attempted theft was reported to police.

"They were able to get the licence plate from some other camera angles at Metro Rentals. Did report to police and they advised the plates were stolen."

He posted the video to "raise awareness" about how thieves are targetting electric scooters and "doing it with the van and grab and go".

"Get a good sturdy lock and use it and keep and eye on your scooter, don't leave unattended," the man warned others.