A formal apology to students, staff, and their families has been issued by a school embroiled in the inquiry into abuse in care.
Incoming Dilworth School trust board chairman Jonathan Mason apologised to survivors, to others who had died, to their families, to all past and present students and staff and to the founders of the school who have endured child sexual abuse and the associated stigma on Saturday.
The apology was made during a private event for survivors, former staff and other students that was closed to media, but livestreamed.
“We hope to make clear that the abuse you were forced to endure was not your fault, it was the fault of some people at Dilworth who betrayed your trust and the trust of your mothers, fathers and whanau,” Mason said.
“It failed to put the needs of the boys in their care above the reputation of school.”
Some of the boys were ridiculed and punished, including caning, for speaking out, Mason said.
Mason said the school had failed to investigate abuse, and in some cases the abuser was permitted to depart the school free of punishment or sanction – and “with a reference that did not tell the truth about his actions”.
Mason said a “culture of silence” existed where survivors were left to endure a militaristic and homophobic environment.